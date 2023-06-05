Police training

This classroom training facility is part of the Mansfield Police Department's training campus at 310 Miller Parkway on the city's north side near Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. 

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Police Department and the North Central State College Police Academy are planning a training "shoot house" with $224,580 in state grant money.

Mansfield City Council is scheduled to discuss the proposal on Tuesday.

Above is a video showing law enforcement officers using simunition equipment.
A $224,580 state grant for the Mansfield Police Department/North Central State College Police Academy will fund a planned "shoot house" behind the classroom training center.
Area law enforcement officers train on Monday morning on the outdoor shooting range at the Mansfield Police Department's Chief Lawrence E. Harper Training Facility

