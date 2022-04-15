MANSFIELD -- Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents within a nine-hour period Thursday night that sent two people to local hospitals.
One of the shootings was recorded by the city's "ShotSpotter" technology.
The first came when an 18-year-old woman was shot in the area of Lexington and Ruth avenues.
Police responding to a phone call at 6:47 p.m. found the victim inside a blue Mazda sedan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a written press release from the MPD.
Officers provided medical assistance until Mansfield Fire Department paramedics arrived to transport the victim to an unspecified hospital, where she underwent surgery.
Her condition was not reported by police Friday morning.
"The investigation is active and we are still in the process of determining what led up to the shooting," Capt. Shari Robertson said.
"Preliminary indications are that there was some type of prior disagreement in the area of 374 Wood St. between the victim and occupants of the suspect vehicle," the captain said.
At some point, Robertson said, the victim and her friend tried to leave the area in a 2010 Mazda, four-door sedan and was followed by others involved in the disagreement in a silver SUV.
Police said the suspects in the suspect vehicle were described as a White male with blonde hair in a bun and a Black female with a hair bun.
Robertson said at least one person in the silver vehicle shot at the Mazda and the victim was struck by at least two bullets.
Nine hours later, patrol officers responded to the ShotSpotter report in the area of 426 Henry St. on Friday at 3:57 a.m.
As officers responded, a caller advised police there was a man on his front porch at nearby Massa Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police found the man, described as in his 20s, on the porch.
"The victim, who was uncooperative, was transported to a local hospital by EMS personnel. (He) underwent emergency surgery. No further information on his condition is available at this time," Robertson said.
Officers continued to the area where ShotSpotter had detected the gunfire and were told by witnesses that they had heard a loud argument before the gunshots and that a female ran into the street at the address shortly after the shots.
"Officers secured the area around the residence and after considerable encouragement, a female exited the residence and was detained in reference to this incident," Robertson said.
The captain said detectives responded to the scene and executed a search warrant.
"This is an active and fluid investigation and no additional details are available at this time," Robertson said. "The area is safe at this time and this is believed to be an isolated incident."
Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the police department's major crimes section at 419-755-9724.