MANSFIELD -- Mansfield police termed a Tuesday afternoon shooting incident as a homicide, according to a press release from Assistant Chief Jason Bammann.
Authorities stated that at 3:40 p.m. officers were called to the scene at 565 W. 4th St in reference to a subject being shot.
"Officers did locate a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was deceased," Bammann stated.
Due to Ohio House Bill 343 (Marsy’s Law), the victim’s identity is not being released, police said.
At least eight police cruisers remained on the scene at around 5 p.m. Officers were still canvassing the area and neighbors looked on near the two-story residence which had crime scene tape wrapped around it.
"The investigation is rapidly developing and detectives are on scene at this time," Bammann said. "Details are very limited as this is an active and fluid investigation.
"Additional details may be released once they are available."
Anyone with information about this investigation please call Major Crimes Detective Terry Butler at 419-755-9791.
