MANSFIELD -- Mansfield police termed a Tuesday afternoon shooting incident as a homicide, according to a press release from Assistant Chief Jason Bammann.

Authorities stated that at 3:40 p.m. officers were called to the scene at 565 W. 4th St in reference to a subject being shot.

