MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Police Detective David P. Scheurer announced his retirement from the Mansfield Division of Police effective Friday, Sept. 9.
According to Mansfield Police, Detective Scheurer was appointed to the department on Aug. 29, 1992. As a new Patrol Officer, he was assigned to the Community Services Bureau Patrol Section until his transfer to the Special Operations Bureau Detective Section as a Sexual Assault Investigator on Sept. 24, 2012.
He received the recognition of Detective of the Year Award in 2013 for solving numerous arson cases in the city. On March 3, 2020 he transferred to the Detective Section's Major Crimes Unit where he worked until his retirement. He continued to serve as a member of the Crisis Negotiation Team since 2014.
"Detective Scheurer's retirement represents a loss to the Mansfield Division of Police, the citizens of this community and culminates a career that has exemplified the best qualities of a law enforcement professional," Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch said. "He is known for his hard work, dedication, initiative and positive attitude toward his work and co-workers. He has received numerous Special Commendation Awards, letters of recognition and letters of appreciation from citizens and fellow law enforcement personnel.
"Dave has our congratulations upon his retirement and our heartfelt thanks for many years of loyal service. We wish him the greatest success and happiness in the future."
The department had a farewell reception for Scheurer on Sept. 8 in the Mansfield City Council Chambers.
"Happy retirement and good luck Dave!" the police department stated in a press release.