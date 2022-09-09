Mansfield Police cruiser
Buy Now

Mansfield Police car.

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield Police Detective David P. Scheurer announced his retirement from the Mansfield Division of Police effective Friday, Sept. 9.

According to Mansfield Police, Detective Scheurer was appointed to the department on Aug. 29, 1992. As a new Patrol Officer, he was assigned to the Community Services Bureau Patrol Section until his transfer to the Special Operations Bureau Detective Section as a Sexual Assault Investigator on Sept. 24, 2012.

Detective Scheurer

Mansfield Police Department detective Dave Scheurer testifies in Mansfield Municipal Court during a 2019 case.

Tags