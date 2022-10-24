Promoted MPD

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch speaks Monday morning during the promotion ceremony for three new supervisors -- Lt. Toneli Webb, Sgt. Nicole Gearhart and Sgt. James Perry.

MANSFIELD -- Toneli Webb looked toward the back of a crowded Mansfield City Council chambers on Monday morning.

The new police lieutenant thanked two of his former mentors -- retired police Chief Phil Messer and retired Assistant Chief Tobie Smith -- who attended a promotion ceremony that also included two new sergeants, Nicole Gearhart and James Perry.

