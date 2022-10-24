MANSFIELD -- Toneli Webb looked toward the back of a crowded Mansfield City Council chambers on Monday morning.
The new police lieutenant thanked two of his former mentors -- retired police Chief Phil Messer and retired Assistant Chief Tobie Smith -- who attended a promotion ceremony that also included two new sergeants, Nicole Gearhart and James Perry.
"I want to thank everybody who professionally influenced me," said Webb, who joined the MPD 14 years ago.
Webb, who was promoted to sergeant in 2015, singled out Messer for "giving me a chance" and then recalled the advice Smith once gave him.
"You've always said, 'Be considerate, be kind, until it's time not to be,'" Webb said. "I take that to heart. I try to be kind. I try to take care of my guys."
Webb, who will be the second-shift patrol bureau watch commander, also praised Chief Keith Porch, who worked as the new lieutenant's field training officer when his career began.
"He always said, 'You can learn from everybody. Take something from everybody and make it your own.' I've done that from patrolmen. If I find something you guys do better, I steal it and pass it on," Webb said.
The 1997 Mansfield Senior High School graduate reminded fellow officers, family members and guests that police work comes at a cost.
"So make sure your heart's into it. These guys care a lot and we care about the city a lot," Webb said, before speaking to the new sergeants, both assigned to patrol.
"All I gotta say is treat the guys decent. Learn from them. Don't ask them to do anything that you won't do yourself. Lead the way, because patrol leads away and do whatever your crew can handle," Webb said.
Afterward, Porch praised all three promotions, including the advancement of Webb, a Black officer and the department's supervisor of the year in 2017, even after battling back from serious knee and leg injuries on the job in 2015.
"I am a strong supporter of the police department being reflective of the community it serves," Porch said. "Lieutenant Webb will be a minority officer who holds a mid-level ranking position within the police department.
"I'm honored and proud that he's able to be in that position."
The chief said the promotions continue to push the understaffed department down the right path.
"We've had quite some vacancies in the supervisory ranks, so I am fortunate as chief to be able to fill those vacancies. They were desperately needed.
"We still have two more sergeants to promote later this year, so we definitely need those personnel in those spots to be able to supervise our officers. We're heading in the right direction," Porch said.
Perry, who began his career with the MPD in 2007, thanked family members for attending.
"First of all, without God, none of this is possible. Thank you Jesus for taking care of me through all this whole time and getting me to where I'm at right now. Without the Lord, I wouldn't be here right now," Perry said.
Gearhart, who joined the department on the same day as Webb in 2008, also thanked her family and friends for attending, including her father, Dan Krizan, who retired as a captain in the Mansfield Fire Department in 2021 after 44 years on the job.
"My dad's my hero. I'm so glad he could be here today because he almost wasn't able to," said Gearhart, who also praised the work of women who helped blaze a trail for others in the MPD.
"I have followed in the footsteps of some amazing women in this department. You have paved the way for people like me, and I hope I honor all the hard work you've done," Gearhart said.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"