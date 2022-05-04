MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Police Department recently honored its best during an annual awards banquet at the William J. Taylor, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 32.
"This banquet is held to recognize accomplishments by all members of the division," Chief Keith Porch said.
"This is only a minor snapshot of the work conducted daily by all employees of the division. We are proud of all our members," Porch said.
The banquet concluded with the awarding of the division’s major awards -- officer, supervisor, detective, civilian and "Top Cops" of the year.
OFFICER OF THE YEAR
Mark Boggs
According to the department, Boggs is an informal shift leader among his peers who assists and mentors younger officers.
"(Boggs) requires very little supervision and he strives for excellence every day in all that he does. He has a positive attitude and demeanor, which are contagious. This officer is innovative and creative in creating and organizing ways to boost morale for patrol.
"He has positive interactions with suspects and victims and has received a documented 15 compliments this year alone, and many go undocumented. As a patrol officer, he is a trusted officer whom rookie and veteran officers can approach for guidance," the department said, adding Boggs was rated above shift average in nine out of 16 categories.
"He has demonstrated his ability to be effective by generating right felony arrests, 12 felony warrants, 11 misdemeanor arrests, 35 misdemeanor warrants, 29 summonses, 1 OVI, 27 citations, 12 warnings, 171 general offense reports, and recovering almost $17,000 of stolen property.
Boggs is also a member of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitives Task Force, Bicycle Patrol, Opiate Response Team and the Honor Guard.
"He volunteers to mentor youth in the area and is frequently requested at special events to assist with that certain agency's event. He is deserving of this recognition due to the strength of his individual performance, and collaborative efforts with various units within the division.
"His drive to perform his duties at a high level is evident, as he has removed multiple firearms off of suspects this year. He looks for opportunities to grow in ways to better serve the division and the community."
SUPERVISOR OF THE YEAR
Ryan Grimshaw
Grimshaw began his career with the MPD in 2007 and was promoted to sergeant in 2019.
He is a member of the A.S.O.R.T. Team and Bike Unit along with being a certified Taser, Special Munitions, O.C. Spray, and Fitness Instructor. Grimshaw is also a Field Training Officer for the division and continues to teach not only at in-service training, but at police academies during his off time.
Since his promotion, Grimshaw is above average in (13) out of (16) sixteen stat categories and leads all supervisors in (eight) out of (16) stat categories.
He has eight Felony Arrests, (10) Felony Warrants, (6) Misdemeanor Arrests, (5) Misdemeanor warrants, (5) Summonses, (1) OMVI's, (15) Traffic Citations, (2) Parking Tickets, (30) Friendly Warnings, (76) General Offense Reports, (2) Oh-1's, ($18,000.00) Stolen Recovered Property, (2) Crime Alert Cards, (17) Field Interview Cards, and (4) Vehicle Tows.
"With all duties, he has undertaken still makes time to serve as the Gold Unit Union Representative. (Grimshaw) is a fine example of what an officer should aspire to be and is setting the standard for other supervisors to follow," the department said.
CIVILIAN OF THE YEAR
Lisa Abrams
The department said Abrams, particularly in 2021, has proved to be "an unparalleled asset to the Public Safety Communications Center and the Division of Police."
"There are too many calls for service to list which she has proved to be extremely valuable. Here is just a sample of many of the behind-the-scenes activities that she assists the Division of Police with the Critical Incident Stress Management Team.
"At the drop of a dime, she makes herself available to ensure the mental health needs of first responders in the greater Mansfield area are handled with extreme compassion and care.
Abrams offers to speak at events. Most recently she spoke to and played audio of calls for service for the Mansfield Division of Police Explorers group to gain their interest in her profession.
"Passionate about the profession, she speaks to anyone who will listen about the importance of the profession of a dispatcher and ensures that the needs of current dispatchers are all met," the department said.
"Overtime. Overtime. Overtime. It'll be hard to find anyone who works more overtime for the section. Most are to ensure her co-workers receive their requested time off.
"Knowledge and expertise. Whether it's critical incidents, LEADS, communications philosophy, or any number of applications related to the profession, she is an expert in her field and works daily to keep up on her trade.
"Leadership, a word that is thrown around too much these days but it applies to her.
"When you need someone, she's there. A good supervisor needs to lean on their staff to get through their day, week, year, career. She is constantly there when needed," the department said.
DETECTIVE OF THE YEAR
Larry Schacherer
The department said Schacherer is "always early for work, always has a good outlook on his cases and does not let his workload bring him down."
"He is always available to help the other detectives with their cases. He works well with all the outside agencies that the detectives work with during the course of an investigation."
The department said Schacherer will log over 60 cases this year, not counting the assisting of other detectives' cases. He completed 58 search warrants in 2021, stemming from phones to residences to social media platforms.
He investigated 12 Felonious Assaults, some of which had multiple victims. One of his cases was an Attempted Murder in which he identified three suspects and charged them with 4 Felonies.
He also successfully help to indict a suspect for Identity Fraud and Telecommunication Harassment of a City Official, totaling six felony counts.
On top of the previous cases, he also investigated Deceased and Missing persons, Rapes, Robberies, and a string of Breaking and Enterings where the suspect was identified and charged. He is also a member of the drone and motorcycle units.
TOP COP
Nolan Goodman
Goldman began his his law enforcement career with the Mansfield Division of Police in 2015. He works in the Community Services Bureau, Day Watch - Patrol Section.
"Goodman frequently receives written compliments from members of the community, which reflect his good-willed and assistive nature with all people," the department said.
"Officer Goodman also strives for excellence in his personal dedication to fitness and health, displaying a positive example to other officers. Additionally, Officer Goodman and his wife are active parents in the lives of their four children, modeling the division’s core beliefs and values."
Goodman has several prior awards from the department, which include the 2020 Top Cop award, as well as Special Commendations and Letters of Recognition.
"His consistent efforts to perform his duties above and beyond exemplify his dedication to duty. Of the assignments and responsibilities given to Officer Goodman, he is always willing to assist fellow officers and supervisors without hesitation and to his full potential."
Goodman recently passed the Field Training Officer school and will soon be instructing and mentoring the newest officers of the Division.
During his time on Day Watch this year, Goodman has made 1 Felony Arrest, served 6 Felony Warrants, made 13 Misdemeanor Arrests, served 43 Misdemeanor Warrants, completed 37 Summonses, issued 25 TR’s, 8 Parking Citations, 6 Traffic Warnings, completed 258 General Offense Reports, 40 crash reports and has recovered more than $50,000.00 worth of stolen property.
In addition to the aforementioned accomplishments, Goodman assisted a citizen involved in a crash this year who was having a stroke.
"Officer Goodman immediately recognized the distress the citizen was in, summoned a rescue squad, pulled the citizen from the vehicle, and lifted him onto the responding squad within minutes.
"Officer Goodman’s actions were instrumental in the quick treatment and recovery of the citizen as professed by the citizen himself and his doctors. Officer Goodman was subsequently nominated for a Legion of Merit award for his life-saving actions on that call for service.
"Officer Goodman’s integrity, diligence, professionalism, self-discipline, and dedication are demonstrated through his hard work and devotion to the City of Mansfield and its citizens.
"Officer Goodman constantly maintains a positive attitude, requires little to no supervision, and makes impressive decisions in the field. He rises to all challenges in his daily job with compassion and common sense."
TOP COP
Officer Travis Stantz
Stantz was appointed to the department in 2014 and is is currently assigned to Night Watch and also serves on the Mansfield/Richland County ASORT/SWAT team.
"He is a leader on this shift and it is clear to everyone around him that he comes to work motivated every day. His work ethic and passion clearly show his desire to make a genuine difference in the city," the department said.
In addition to his duties with the police department, Travis also serves his country as a member of the Ohio Army National Guard, currently holding the rank of Sergeant First Class.
He has also been dedicating himself to the Mansfield community by coaching 8th Grade Basketball for the Madison Local School District.
"Office Stantz consistently produces a high volume of exemplary work, constantly leading not only the shift but the entire department in many statistical categories. Through December 1st, 2021, Travis has made 43 felony arrests, served 30 felony warrants, made 28 misdemeanor arrests, served 45 misdemeanor warrants, issued 72 summons’, arrested 9 subjects for OVI, and issued 55 traffic citations.
"Office Stantz has a knack for finding drugs, and he focuses much of his attention on removing illicit drugs from the streets of Mansfield. Throughout the year, Ptl. Stantz has removed a multitude of drugs from the streets, as well as recovered multiple firearms from dangerous felons. All of this work was completed at a time when he also served as Field Training Officer," the department said.
"(His) integrity, professionalism, self-discipline, and dedication to the community he serves do not go unnoticed. Travis is a leader and his dedication to The City of Mansfield and its citizens makes him stand out from others," the department said.