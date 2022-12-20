Ohio State Reformatory building
Buy Now

The administration building and cell block areas are all that remain from the former Ohio State Reformatory, closed as a prison at the end of 1990.

 Larry Phillips, Managing Editor

MANSFIELD -- Award winners were the them of the Mansfield Division of Police annual banquet on Saturday night at the Ohio State Reformatory.

This banquet is held to recognize the accomplishments of all members of the division, according to Chief Keith Porch.

Travis Stantz

Travis Stantz
Ryan Grimshaw

Ryan Grimshaw
Shane Behrendsen

Shane Behrendsen
Terry Butler

Terry Butler

Tags