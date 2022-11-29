Keith Porch

Mansfield police Chief Keith Porch (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Police Department has again been rated among the best in the nation by a national certification agency.

The MPD has been re-accredited for the sixth straight time by the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., a distinction granted to less than 5 percent of law enforcement agencies across the country.

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"