The re-accreditation certification, which CALEA calls the "gold standard of law enforcement," was announced Nov. 19 in St. Louis, Mo., according to Chief Keith Porch. The department's sixth-straight award spans the past 16 years and recognizes the Division's commitment to prominence in policing.
Porch, who joined the MPD in 1999 after five years with the Richland County Sheriff's Office, became the department's leader in 2019.
The decision to seek national re-accreditation is a voluntary, internally-driven move by a law enforcement agency, according to CALEA.
The chief said a team of CALEA assessors conducted an on-site visit in Mansfield during April of this year to examine all aspects of the department, including policies and procedures, management, operations and support services.
"During the on-site, assessors spoke to several local residents, as well as community leaders, and forwarded their on-site evaluation and findings to CALEA," Porch said.
The department was subjected to two more reviews, including an official CALEA Commissioners Committee Review at the St. Louis conference.
"Receiving CALEA re-accreditation exhibits the Mansfield Division of Police's commitment to meeting the highest standards of law enforcement excellence by continually demonstrating the 'best practices and procedures' recognized internationally within the law enforcement profession," Porch said.
Porch commended hard work and dedication of all department members and offered and a special thanks to accreditation managers, recently retired Capt. Shari Robertson and Lt. Mike Napier, for their role in overseeing the department's re-accreditation process.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"