MANSFIELD -- Captain Shari Robertson has announced her retirement from the Mansfield Division of Police, chief Keith Porch stated in a press release on Tuesday morning.
Her last day with the Division will be Thursday, July 7.
Robertson, a Madison graduate, began her law enforcement career with the Division of Police on Aug. 24, 1994 and was promoted to Sergeant on Feb. 14, 2005. She was promoted to the rank of Captain on April 3, 2014.
Porch said she has been assigned to numerous areas within the Division including, Patrol Section, Community Policing, Traffic Section and the Office of Professional Standards/Training Section.
Since April of 2014, she has served as the Commander of the Special Operations Bureau which includes Detective Section/Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Science Section, Neighborhood Impact Section and the Office of Professional Standards/Training Section.
"During her career Captain Robertson served in various roles within the Division including Recruitment Officer, Public Information Officer, Intelligence Liaison Officer, OPOTA Certified Firearms Instructor, Field Training Officer and Field Training Supervisor," Porch said.
"For the past eight years, she has served as the Accreditation Manager for the Division's Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) as well as the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board, the state's version of CALEA."
Robertson has been a Division grant writer/manager since 2008, and has accumulated approximately $11 million in local, state, and federal grant awards for the Division over that time.
Robertson earned a Bachelors in Business Administration in 2004 from the Mount Vernon Nazarene University and is a graduate of the 2012 Police Executive Leadership College. She is a an OPOTA certified training Instructor, a lifetime certified Crime Prevention Specialist through the Ohio Crime Prevention Association (OCPA).
She has served as an OCPA District Representative, OCPA Secretary and was elected President of the Ohio Crime Prevention Association in 2007. She has Co-Chaired numerous OCPA state training conferences and co-authored OCPA's Advanced Crime Prevention Specialist Training Manual and Curriculum in 2012.
Robertson has received numerous Division awards over the years including Letters of Recognition, Special Commendations and a Legion of Merit. She was named the Division's "2013 CO-Supervisor of the Year” and in 2015 she was received OCPA's "Michael Blankenship Service Award” for her outstanding crime prevention initiatives and statewide commitment to crime prevention and community policing. In 2019 she was the recipient of the Domestic Violence Shelter's “Advocacy Service Award" for initiatives to better serve DV victims.
"She continues to serve the community as a member of a couple of non-profit Executive Boards," Porch said. "Her retirement represents a loss to the Division of Police and she has our congratulations as we wish her success and happiness in the future."
There will be a farewell reception for Capt. Robertson on Thursday, July 7 at 2 p.m., in the Mansfield City Council Chambers.
"Happy retirement and good luck Shari," Porch said.