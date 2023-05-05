MANSFIELD -- Lt. Robert Skropits offered a clear message on Friday morning during a press conference called to discuss a recent spate of homicides and other gun violence in the city.
Residents have to step forward if the Mansfield Police Department is going to solve these murders, three of which occurred in a nine-day period in late April/early May.
"If (police) were at those scenes, we'd be making arrests because we see (the crime occur)," Skropits said. "The people in the community that are not seeing ... that say they're not seeing ... somebody has got to help us out.
"We can do as much as we can do, but when it comes down to it, a finger has to be pointed and somebody's got to say, 'Yes, I saw that person kill that person.'
"There are four families out there right now that are grieving that have no resolution, no completeness, on the death of their family member. That could be anybody's family member at any point in time.
"But I couldn't even imagine having to go through that, being a family member, knowing that I think somebody out there could help solve that crime against their family member," he said.
"It's beyond frustrating."
MPD Chief Keith Porch said the department has four "open and active" homicide investigations into what he called "targeted attacks."
"These were not random," he said, adding two of the homicides appear to perhaps be related.
"It is a rare occurrence that we have four (active) homicide investigations, three in a relatively short period of time, that could be taxing on any police agency," he said.
In forming a "homicide task force," Porch said he contacted the Richland County Sheriff's Department and police departments in Ontario and Shelby, seeking additional manpower.
He said those departments have contributed three officers to assist and that he has assigned an additional five officers from the MPD to work the investigations, along with a prosecutor from the Richland County prosecutor's office.
"I'm extremely grateful to the sheriff and the (Ontario and Shelby police chiefs) for aiding us in our time of need," Porch said.
The MPD currently has 77 officers, 10 below its budgeted number of personnel. Porch said eight of those 77 are in various levels of being trained and are not ready for solo patrol work.
The chief also called on the public to assist police with information.
"I have been inundated with calls asking what can citizens do to aid the police. I think that comes to the heart of the matter," Porch said.
"When we're talking about these scenes or these investigations, I'm 100 percent confident that we have had folks who witnessed these incidents occur, but are not coming forward to police."
The chief said he understands residents may have a variety of reasons for not coming forward.
"If I am a neighbor and if I see these type of things occurring in the city, and if I step forward and if I'm publicly known, I would probably be subjecting myself or my family to further harassment or retaliation," he said.
"That has been probably the common thread throughout my experience in law enforcement, especially when we talk about the drug trade and trying to report drug traffickers.
"We are very aware that could be the potential. But I want to remind citizens that if you see it, please report it. You can report it and remain anonymous," he said.
The chief urged residents to call the MPD crime tip line at 419-522-7463, calls which can be made anonymously.
"I can't emphasize enough how important those tips are because sometimes those tips become the key that unlock the door," Porch said.
The chief said many theories about the homicides have been suggested, including by local social media users.
"I've heard that there's obviously that theory of being drug related. There are other theories about whether somebody was disrespected or not. There's a variety of different theories out there that the detectives will have to shift through," he said.
Skropits was asked if the suspects are likely Mansfield residents or visitors from other cities.
"The answer to that question is a lot of people move about. So are they originally from here? Do they live somewhere else? Are they traveling back and forth? Yes, yes and yes," he said.
"To specifically say it's people coming from out of town to here, we can't be specific on that, but I can tell you that nowadays people move around so they may. They all have ties here," Skropits said.
With warm months looming, Porch said his department is preparing for a potentially busy summer. He said a greater police presence can be expected.
"As much as I can, I want officers visible in every section of the city, (including) our hot spots and problem areas. I would probably guess that if we had police presence there, it would cause somebody to think twice in regards to committing gun violence in front of an officer," Porch said.
He said recent ShotSpotter and Flock license plate readers cameras, new technology the city has employed in recent years, have aided in the investigations.
"Thee are tools to aid in these type of investigations. (But) you need personnel with that technology," he said.
"Both of these technologies have aided in (the four homicide) investigations in different ways. The Dunbilt (Court) homicide, we had officers on the scene within a minute, which is phenomenal. That's why, in my opinion, the technology is successful."
