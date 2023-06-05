turtle creek

Turtle Creek is a senior apartment complex on James Avenue in Mansfield, but the addition of 120 affordable housing units will be open to residents of all ages.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- The first community outreach meeting for the Turtle Creek extension project is slated for June 21, according to Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority Executive Director Steve Andrews.

The authority will host stakeholders and provide a place for public comment on the project inside the Turtle Creek Community Room at 5 p.m.

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com