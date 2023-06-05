MANSFIELD -- The first community outreach meeting for the Turtle Creek extension project is slated for June 21, according to Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority Executive Director Steve Andrews.
The authority will host stakeholders and provide a place for public comment on the project inside the Turtle Creek Community Room at 5 p.m.
The MMHA currently manages Turtle Creek, a complex in Mansfield with 158 one-bedroom senior apartments. The property is located at the 300 block of James Avenue. It is owned by the Mansfield Leased Housing Corporation.
The extension project will add 120 two- and three-bedroom affordable housing units — enough housing for an estimated 400 to 500 people. Unlike the existing units, the new units will be open to residents of any age.
Barbara Fulton, a board member and resident of the existing senior apartments at Turtle Creek, raised some concerns she’d heard from residents about the upcoming development during a board meeting Tuesday.
Fulton said some residents are worried another entrance could increase vehicular traffic through the development. Andrews said the authority has revised its plans and the development will just have one entrance, as requested by the city.
Andrews also said the development will likely group senior housing buildings together in one space and family housing in another. After the development is complete, there will be two full-time staff members onsite to serve all Turtle Creek residents, a property manger and a resident services employee.
The board also continued its discussion on purchasing a maintenance building and met in executive session to discuss pending or imminent litigation.