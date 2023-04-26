8CE9F9DF-028A-406D-AACC-A599220B4348.jpeg

Barbara Fulton, who was appointed to the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board on Feb. 8, and Steve Andrews, who was recently reinstated as the agency's executive director, during a March 3 board meeting.

MANSFIELD — It will likely be a year before the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority can break ground on an expansion of its Turtle Creek apartment complex.

That hasn't stopped executive director Steve Andrews from considering possibilities for the agency's next project.

Fran Jenkins

Fran Jenkins, an employee of the city of Mansfield, is the newest member of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com