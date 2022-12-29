MMHA

The Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority is located at 88 W. Third St. in Mansfield. The Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority operates and administers subsidized housing across Richland County, mostly with funding provided by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development. 

MANSFIELD — On Jan. 1, the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority will close its Housing Choice Voucher waiting list until further notice. 

At an MMHA board meeting on Dec. 21, deputy director Stephanie Hartzler said there are more than 2,000 people on the waiting list.

