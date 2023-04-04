IMG_9994.JPG

Stephanie Hartzler

MANSFIELD — Stephanie Hartzler was officially removed from her position as acting executive director of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority at their meeting on Tuesday. 

Removing Hartzler as acting executive director was on the Feb. 13 board meeting agenda, but the five board members at the time couldn't agree on the action.

