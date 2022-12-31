MMHA board meeting

Staff and board members of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority discuss minutes during a Dec. 21 board meeting.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Despite recent turmoil among members of the board, Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority executive director Steve Andrews said the agency is making unprecedented progress.

Andrews highlighted the agency's accomplishments over the past year during an MMHA board meeting Wednesday. Those include the addition of 75 project-based housing vouchers and a 97.75 percent housing voucher utilization rate.

