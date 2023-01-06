metro housing authority

The Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority is located at 88 W. Third Street in Mansfield.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Mansfield Mayor Tim Theaker requested the resignation of both his appointees to the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board on Thursday afternoon.

Moments after a 3-1 vote not to renew the contract of agency director Steve Andrews, Theaker handed letters to board members Debra Chase and Isoleen Dunn.

