“I believe it is in the best interest of all involved to find new leadership at this time,” Theaker wrote in both letters.
“If you do not resign voluntarily, I plan to request legislation for City Council to remove you from your board position and appoint someone new.”
Theaker cited “reports of dysfunction” at board meetings, including “failures to conduct routine business and potential state law violations, which may result in both unnecessary and costly legal fees and state audit findings.”
Under the Ohio Revised Code, the mayor of Mansfield has the authority to appoint two board members for five-year terms.
Dunn has been on the board for eight years. She was most recently appointed by Theaker for a term expiring in 2027.
Chase has been on the board for 38 years. She was most recently appointed by Theaker for a term expiring in 2026.
Chris Brown, assistant law director for the city of Mansfield, said Theaker has the authority to remove his appointees.
“Under the Ohio Revised Code, two members of the board serve at the pleasure of the mayor, so he can appoint them and basically they have to remain in good standing," Brown said. "He has the ability to withdraw that appointment if he so chooses.”
Theaker said he didn’t want conflict among board members to jeopardize future housing efforts in Mansfield.
“There’s a lot at risk right now,” he said. “There’s a lot of grant money that's at risk and that’s for the growth of Mansfield.”
When asked his opinion on the board’s decision not to renew its contract with Andrews, Theaker said the agency’s director is well-qualified and has done a good job since taking on the role in 2021.
“His qualifications allowed for this grant money to come into the city of Mansfield. His experience is needed,” Theaker said.
“The grants that we get, they require individuals that have qualifications and certifications to be able to fulfill the grants and apply them.”