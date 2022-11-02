Geron Tate profile

Geron Tate is shown here during a 2017 community event in Mansfield.

 Richland Source file photo

MANSFIELD — The owner of a Mansfield outpatient treatment center for substance-use disorders will spend six years in prison for defrauding the Ohio Department of Medicaid, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday.

Geron L. Tate, a Mansfield resident and owner of G L Tate & Associates, was sentenced by Richland County Common Pleas Court Judge Brent Robinson after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated theft, a second-degree felony, and one count of Medicaid fraud, a third-degree felony.

Tags