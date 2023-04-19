Ohio State Highway Patrol car

NORWALK – A Mansfield man was killed and a Plymouth man seriously hurt Wednesday morning after a three-vehicle head-on crash on U.S. 20 in Huron County, according to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Bryan J. Anable, 45, of Mansfield, dies as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Nathaniel Roy, 46, of Plymouth, sustained serious injuries and was flown by Metro LifeFlight to MetroHealth Medical Center.

