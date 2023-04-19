NORWALK – A Mansfield man was killed and a Plymouth man seriously hurt Wednesday morning after a three-vehicle head-on crash on U.S. 20 in Huron County, according to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Bryan J. Anable, 45, of Mansfield, dies as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Nathaniel Roy, 46, of Plymouth, sustained serious injuries and was flown by Metro LifeFlight to MetroHealth Medical Center.
This incident occurred at 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 20 near milepost 23 in Townsend Township.
According to the Norwalk Post of The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anable was driving a white 2003 Chevy pickup eastbound on U.S. 20. Nathanael Y. Roy, 46, of Plymouth was the front-seat passenger.
William L. Worcester, 56, of Grafton, was driving a blue 2020 Volvo semi westbound on U.S. 20.
Stephen N. Biro, 70, of Parma, was driving a white 2020 Hino semi westbound on U.S. 20 behind Worcester.
The Patrol reported that Anable’s Chevy pickup traveled left of center and sideswiped the Volvo semi before striking the Hino semi head-on in the westbound lane. Worcester’s Volvo semi came to a stop on the north edge of the road. Biro’s Hino semi drove off the right side of the road and into the ditch. Anable’s Chevy pickup was disabled in the middle of the roadway.
The Patrol stated that Anable was not wearing a safety belt and was trapped in the pickup. He was extricated by mechanical means. He died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
Roy was not wearing his safety belt, the Patrol noted.
Worcester was wearing a safety belt and was uninjured. Biro was wearing a safety belt and sustained minor injuries. He was treated on scene by Citizen’s EMS.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Wakeman Fire District, Citizen’s EMS, North Central EMS, Metro LifeFlight, ODOT, TheHuron County Coroner’s Office, Huron County EMA, Interstate Towing, and Norb’s Towing.
This is the fifth fatal crash in Huron County in 2023 and the fourth crash where the fatal victim was unbelted. The Patrol reminds everyone that wearing a safety belt is the best way to protect yourself from serious injury or death in a motor vehicle crash.