328 Newman St.

Mansfield police said the body of Antonio Sanderfer Jr. was found inside this residence at 328 Newman St. on Tuesday evening.

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD -- Police are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old Mansfield man found inside a residence at 328 Newman St.

Officers responded Tuesday at 7:24 p.m. after family members had located the victim, Antonio Sanderfer Jr., inside the residence.

