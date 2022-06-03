Hydrant testing
Buy Now

Mansfield Fire Department Lt. Jim Odson and firefighter Justin Meilinger test a fire hydrant in 2021 near the Mansfield VA Outpatient Clinic on South Trimble Road. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Fire Dept. will start its fire hydrant flow-testing and flushing program on Tuesday, June 7.

Assistant Chief Chris Speelman said the program will continue through the summer until all scheduled hydrants have been tested and successfully flowed.

The city has almost 2,300 hydrants, all of which are tested at least once every four years.

Personnel will begin testing and flushing hydrants in the southern part of Mansfield and work their way north to the airport, Speelman said.

Testing will normally be conducted between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. 

GALLERY: Mansfield firefighters testing hydrants

Images of Mansfield Fire Department Lt. Jim Odson and firefighter Justin Meilinger testing a fire hydrant in 2021 at the Mansfield VA Outpatient Clinic, 1025 S. Trimble Road. (Richland Source file photos)

1 of 20

Hydrant testing verifies the performance of a city’s water-distribution system, determining the pressure and rate of flow at each location.

The testing measures static (non-flowing) and residual (flowing) pressure, as well as the rate of discharge in gallons per minute of each hydrant.

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

In addition to ensuring hydrants will work during an emergency, flow testing allows departments to rank hydrants according to their strength of output.

Hydrants that produce 1,500 gallons per minute are top of the line. Those producing less than 500 gallons per minute are at the bottom of the scale

"Citizens may experience temporary low flow pressure or water discoloration (during testing)," Speelman said. "During times of testing, hydrants could be left open and continue to flow until testing is complete."

The city's water repair and utility collections departments will answer any questions or concerns.

All fire stations and the water repair department have packets of "rust out." which can be used to help clear water after the work is done.

All changes to the testing schedule can be found on the city’s web site, according to Speelman.

Support Our Journalism

Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.

Tags

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"