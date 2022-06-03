Images of Mansfield Fire Department Lt. Jim Odson and firefighter Justin Meilinger testing a fire hydrant in 2021 at the Mansfield VA Outpatient Clinic, 1025 S. Trimble Road. (Richland Source file photos)
Hydrant testing verifies the performance of a city’s water-distribution system, determining the pressure and rate of flow at each location.
The testing measures static (non-flowing) and residual (flowing) pressure, as well as the rate of discharge in gallons per minute of each hydrant.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
In addition to ensuring hydrants will work during an emergency, flow testing allows departments to rank hydrants according to their strength of output.
Hydrants that produce 1,500 gallons per minute are top of the line. Those producing less than 500 gallons per minute are at the bottom of the scale
"Citizens may experience temporary low flow pressure or water discoloration (during testing)," Speelman said. "During times of testing, hydrants could be left open and continue to flow until testing is complete."
The city's water repair and utility collections departments will answer any questions or concerns.
All fire stations and the water repair department have packets of "rust out." which can be used to help clear water after the work is done.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"