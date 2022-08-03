Josh and four graduates he led through the REBOOT program.

Josh and four graduates he led through the REBOOT program.

MANSFIELD – Josh Sheriff’s childhood decision to serve in the army left him with PTSD, depression, addiction and plans to take his own life.

After almost a decade of highs and incomprehensible lows, Josh and his wife, Haley, have turned their pain into power by helping veterans overcome the effects of service through their charity and counseling program, Warrior’s Respite.

Josh and Haley were married in 2011.

Josh and Haley were married in 2011.
Josh and Haley with their kids, Michael and Gabby.

Josh and Haley with their kids, Michael and Gabby.
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.

Tags