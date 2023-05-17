Bob Bianchi (copy)

City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi talks to City Council. (File photo)

 By Carl Hunnell, City Editor

MANSFIELD — Mansfield City Engineer Bob Bianchi brought props for his presentation to city council Tuesday night. 

Bianchi held a line-of-sight traffic signal system in his hand as he made a pitch for upgrading the technology at 62 city intersections. 

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com

City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"