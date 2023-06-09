MANSFIELD — Third Street Family Health Services will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest addition. The network of community health centers is opening a pharmacy for its patients and the public inside its 600 West Third Street campus.
The event will be held at noon on Wednesday, June 14, outside the pharmacy’s external entrance. During the ceremony, state and community leaders will recognize the clinic’s commitment to enhancing access to healthcare services in Richland County.
In addition to prescriptions, the pharmacy offers affordability-priced medical equipment and over-the-counter medications. There is a 340B Discount Program for eligible patients. The pharmacy also has e-prescribe and online access options. Using the RX Local app, patients can manage services such as refills and communicate with the pharmacy.
Under one roof
For nearly 30 years, Third Street Family Health Services has been committed to making communities healthier by removing barriers to care. That is why one of the pharmacy’s most important features is its close proximity to the clinic’s care providers.
This benefit fosters collaboration between the pharmacy and patients’ providers. It also connects pharmacy customers to a network of medical expertise and support services so they can easily access the care they need.
About Third Street Family Health Services
Third Street Family Health Services was founded in 1994. We are a non-profit community health center that focuses on improving the health of the greater community and removing barriers to wellness. Our mission is to deliver comprehensive health and wellness care that is accessible to all. We provide behavioral health, community health worker, dental, medical, medication-assisted treatment, OB/GYN, pediatric, pharmacy, and podiatry services across 11 locations in northcentral Ohio. For more information, go to www.thirdstreetfamily.org.