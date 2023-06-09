On site pharmacy

Third Street Family Health Services has announced it has an onsite pharmacy.

MANSFIELD — Third Street Family Health Services will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its newest addition. The network of community health centers is opening a pharmacy for its patients and the public inside its 600 West Third Street campus.

The event will be held at noon on Wednesday, June 14, outside the pharmacy’s external entrance. During the ceremony, state and community leaders will recognize the clinic’s commitment to enhancing access to healthcare services in Richland County.

