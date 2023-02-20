Firefighter helmets

Mansfield City Council is vote Tuesday on a new contract with the International Association of Firefighters Local 266. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a new contract with the city's firefighters, 11 months after the previous collective bargaining agreement expired.

Details of the proposal with the International Association of Firefighter Local 266 were not released, pending approval by council and presumably by the 80-member union.

