Polls opened in every Richland County precinct Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. About one in five registered voters are projected to cast ballots, according to local Board of Elections Director Matt Finfgeld.
When City Council meets on Wednesday, it's scheduled to:
-- vote on a payment of $120 to Jennifer Atwell of 222 Buckeye Ave. for damages when city workers turned off her gas line rather than a water line on Jan. 14. Council's claims committee approved the payment during April.
-- vote to renew a one-year software maintenance with Tyler Technologies Corp. from Texas. The cost will not exceed $85,764.97.
-- vote to allocate another $9,500 from the water fund to Davis & Newcome Elevator Co. from Arcadia, Ohio, for emergency repairs to the service elevator at the city's water treatment plant. Council had approved spending $79,700 nd the work is exceeding that cost.
-- vote to seek bids for the demolition of the Shaker Water Tower "at the earliest possible time to comply with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency." The work will be paid from the water fund.
-- vote to spend $50,000 from the city's share of the American Rescue Plan Act funds for a gate security system at Mansfield Lahm Region Airport. Council will also examine a request to spend additional ARPA money for police vehicles. No dollar amount was listed on the proposed legislation.
If the requests are approved, the city will have about $2 million remaining from the $20.9 million it received in federal ARPA money.
A public utilities committee meeting is scheduled at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday with a finance committee at 6:55. Caucus is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with the legislative session following immediately thereafter.
