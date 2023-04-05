Aurelio Diaz

Aurelio Diaz, who represents the 5th Ward on Mansfield City Council, led the effort Tuesday evening in support of a resolution endorsing the Mansfield Richland County Public Library levy renewal on the May 2 primary ballot.

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution supporting the Mansfield Richland County Public Library levy renewal on the May 2 primary ballot.

It came, however, after At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader, who said she supported the library "100 percent," asked why council was not also considering endorsing other levies on the ballot.

