Aurelio Diaz, who represents the 5th Ward on Mansfield City Council, led the effort Tuesday evening in support of a resolution endorsing the Mansfield Richland County Public Library levy renewal on the May 2 primary ballot.
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution supporting the Mansfield Richland County Public Library levy renewal on the May 2 primary ballot.
It came, however, after At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader, who said she supported the library "100 percent," asked why council was not also considering endorsing other levies on the ballot.
"We do have six total levies on the ballot in the city of Mansfield, including our safety levy this year," she said during council's caucus session.
"So I do think we're a little shortsighted in supporting one of those levies and not supporting others, especially our safety levy because it is so important that it passes.
"(If it fails) we will be laying off officers. I shouldn't say we will, but we have the potential of having to layoff officers, firemen, people that protect our city. if that doesn't pass," Zader said.
"I would like to see us include that safety levy (in the resolution) or postpone this and put resolutions on the books for next meeting to support both," she said.
At that point, council President David Falquette called on Assistant Law Director Christopher Brown, who explained why council could not pass a resolution supporting the safety forces levy.
"With regard to the other levies, not counting the safety levy, City Council could express its support for that. (But) you are prohibited by law from expressing support for a city levy," Brown said.
"So just like city workers while they're on the clock, (they) cannot go out and promote the levy. They can do so afterwards. Since you're here (tonight) voting, you're on the clock and you can't use your position here to campaign (for the levy)," Brown said.
Zader accepted the legal opinion.
"With that, I know that the library did request our endorsement of the levy and none of the other organizations have requested that," Zader said.
"So again, I do support the (library) levy. I just did not want to be short-sighted and then forget our city employees in doing so," she said.
Falquette said, "Certainly, that was new information to me, as well."
Fifth Ward Councilman Aurelio Diaz, who sponsored the resolution, said all members of council supported other levies on the May 2 ballot.
"Please don't make a mistake that none of us do," Diaz said.
There are seven tax issues on the primary ballot in Richland County, including the library property tax renewal and the city safety forces income tax renewal.
Other countywide levies on May 2 include issues for the county's Dayspring Assisted Living and Care Facility; the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging; and the Richland County Parks Department.
-- heard a request from Roberta Skok, regional director of Ohio Council 8 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, that lawmakers become involved in discussions involving the "me too" claue in the AFSCME Local 3088 contract with the city.
-- approved a new nine-year agreement between the city's police department and the 179th Ohio Air National Guard Security Forces Squadron at Lahm Regional Airport.
-- heard Mayor Tim Theaker read a proclamation marking April a "Child Abuse Prevention Month" in the city. Richland County Children Services community engagement specialist Brigitte Coles and other agency employees presented officials with blue ribbons to help mark the month.
-- approved new three-year contacts with the two Fraternal Order of Police unions that represent the MPD's patrol officers and supervisors. The new contracts are retroactive to Aug. 1, 2022, and expired July 31, 2025.
-- approved 2023 allocations for usage of the city's share of federal Community Development Block Grant funds and HOME funds.
-- approved gifting football jerseys and pants previously used by the city's Police Athletic League to the YMCA of North Central Ohio. The city tried to sell the equipment for 28 days on the GovDeals website, but received no bids. The equipment is valued at less than $1,000, according to the legislation.
-- voted to appropriate $62,000 from the unappropriated general fund to fill an authorized, but vacant, laborer's position in the maintenance department.
-- approved advertising for bids and entering into a contract for the disposal and land application of wastewater sludge from the Mansfield Wastewater Treatment Plant.
-- approved the $223,954 purchase of a 2024 Ford F750 cab/chassis and bucket truck for the street department. The purchase would be made through the state bidding schedule and will be paid from the street department's maintenance and repair fund, operations fund and capital outlay fund. The delivery date for the new vehicle is likely 550 days away from the time it's ordered.
-- approved a two-year agreement with Ardane Miller to provide campground and boat dock management services at the Clearfork Reservoir. A separate agreement would allow Miller to provide marine sales services/repair and bait shop services at the reservoir.
City editor. 30-year plus journalist. Husband. Father of 3 grown sons and also a proud grandpa. Prior military journalist in U.S. Navy, Ohio Air National Guard. -- Favorite quote: "Where were you when the page was blank?"