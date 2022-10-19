council1018

Members of Mansfield City Council listen to a presentation from city engineer Bob Bianchi on proposed water rate increases.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield city engineer Bob Bianchi fears a hypothetical day 10 years in the future when the city can’t deliver safe water to homes and businesses. If that were to happen, he said the city wouldn’t be able to afford water line replacements at its current water-rate structure. 

Bianchi told Mansfield’s public utilities committee Tuesday the city needs to bring in more funding to maintain its water system and residential service.

Mansfield City Council to consider new water-rate increases
minimumcost

Bob Bianchi presented the estimated minimum monthly water bill for the proposed Mansfield rate increases compared to the rates of 16 other Ohio cities and villages.
annual cost

City engineer Bob Bianchi showed Mansfield City Council members the average annual cost of water throughout the state.

