meierscott

2nd Ward Councilwoman Cheryl Meier and at-large councilman Phillip Scott read leases presented at the Oct. 18 Mansfield City Council meeting for hangars at the Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council agreed on Tuesday to enter into two 10-year leases, beginning next year, with airport tenants.

The Gorman-Rupp Company will occupy 2.1 acres at the Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, beginning January 2023, for $9,990 per year. The Mansfield company plans to build a new hangar sometime next year that the company can use to fly people in for training.

Tags