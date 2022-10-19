MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council agreed on Tuesday to enter into two 10-year leases, beginning next year, with airport tenants.
The Gorman-Rupp Company will occupy 2.1 acres at the Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport, beginning January 2023, for $9,990 per year. The Mansfield company plans to build a new hangar sometime next year that the company can use to fly people in for training.
“It’s always good to see additional improvement and building out at the airport, so this is another great asset to the airport,” said At-large Councilman Phillip Scott, chair of council's airport committee.
Teresa Eilenfeld, a licensed pilot, will continue to occupy Hangar 526 beginning in April 2023 for $2,000 per year. Scott said the lease is a renewal.
The public utilities committee discussed purchasing sodium hypochlorite, also known as bleach, for the Mansfield water treatment plant without competitive bidding. The waiving of formal bidding processes is permitted under Ohio law if the city confirms there is a threat of a public service maintenance or operation emergency.
“We have talked about this in the past that the cost of chemicals is going up and we have chosen sodium hypochlorite in order to keep our costs down,” said 1st Ward Councilwoman Laura Burns, chair of the public utilities committee.
“Plus, it is also a better chemical for our purposes," she said.
Council members discussed water and sewer maintenance systems with Public Works Director Dave Remy. Council will vote on whether to use CCTV equipment for sewer inspection and maintenance at its next meeting Nov. 1.
Council will discuss the proposal at least two more times before voting on the issue Dec. 6.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, City Council:
-- Accepted a $142,200 grant from the Ohio Dept. of Transportation for a wind cone project at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport. The city will match $37,800 of this grant using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
-- Approved funds for damage claims to LeWanda Jefferson ($250) of 602 Heineman Blvd. and Nancy Jones ($2,000) of 1602 N. Stewart Road. Jefferson's property was damaged when a tree on city property fell onto it in December 2021. Jones sustained damage from a sewer backup on property she owns at 627 Springmill St. in June.
-- Voted to demolish structures at 150 Crouse St., 277 Miller St., 324 Prescott St. and 610 W. Fourth St.
-- Accepted a $47,100 grant for storm drains and parking lot improvements at Deer Park.
-- Approved the law director’s acceptance of a $33,056 grant from the Ohio Crime Victims Assistance Office to be used for the Crime Victims Assistance Program.
-- Accepted a $250,000 grant from the National Institute of Justice under the Forensic DNA Backlog Reduction Program to be used in the Mansfield Police Department's crime lab.
-- Approved acceptance of a $1,000 grant from Walmart for use in the Mansfield Police Department K-9 program.
-- Authorized payment of $15,650.50 to Thomson Asphalt for work already done on the Park Avenue/Mulberry Street parking lot.
-- Approved the annexation of one acre of land on the east side of Possum Run Road. The property used to be part of Washington Township. The city will provide utility service and police protection for the property.