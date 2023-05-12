MANSFIELD -- In recognition of law enforcement officers in Mansfield and throughout the country, the United States Congress has designated May 14 through 20 as Police Week.
Peace Officer's Memorial Day will be held on Monday, May 15, and local officials ask that all residents take advantage of this opportunity to honor the men and women who serve Mansfield as police officers, in their own way.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15th as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.
"We ask that you please remember the families of Mansfield Police Officers Brian D. Evans killed Dec. 26, 2007, Michael R. Hutchison killed Feb. 6, 1976, William J. Taylor killed Feb. 26, 1949 and John Englehart Jr. killed Aug. 7, 1893, who have given their lives to protect others in Richland County," Mansfield Police Chief Keith Porch said.
Did you know that according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund website:
Crime fighting has taken its toll. Since the first recorded police death in 1786 there have been over 26,262 law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.
During 2022, 226 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty. This is a dramatic decrease of approximately 61% from the 586 officers killed in 2021. The massive decrease in line-of- duty deaths for 2022 is almost entirely related to the significant reduction of seventy related Covid-19 deaths.
There were 331 officers shot in the line-of-duty during 2022. There were 64 officers shot and killed in firearm-related incidents. This represents an increase of 21% compared to recent historical norm.
There were 56 officers killed in traffic-related incidents in 2022, compared to 58 in 2021, a 3% decrease.
The "other" category consisting of 36 incidents, include health-related deaths of heart attacks, stroke and effects from the Sept. 11 attacks, as well as accidents including aircraft crashes, falling objects, fires and falling to their deaths.
Mayor Tim Theaker has issued a proclamation, proclaiming May 14 to 20 as Police Week and May 15 as Peace Officer's Memorial Day in the City of Mansfield.
In memory of those officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our community, Mansfield officers will wear "mourning badges" during National Police Week.
The Mansfield Police Honor Guard will honor the fallen officers at a ceremony held on the second floor of the Mansfield Municipal Building at 9 a.m., Monday, May 15. Everyone is invited to attend the Memorial Service.
As a reminder, flags on all federal buildings will again fly at half-staff on May 15th, commemorating Police Officers Memorial Day. In 1994, President Clinton signed a law P.L. 103-322, requiring the American flag to be lowered on this day as a tribute to the more than 24,280 law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.
This is the rarest of honors. The only other regularly scheduled day that the flags fly at half-staff is Memorial Day.
"Like those in our armed services, our fallen law enforcement officers died while protecting the lives and freedoms of others," Porch stated.