Police honor guard

A police honor guard is shown here in downtown Mansfield's Central Park.

MANSFIELD -- In recognition of law enforcement officers in Mansfield and throughout the country, the United States Congress has designated May 14 through 20 as Police Week.

Peace Officer's Memorial Day will be held on Monday, May 15, and local officials ask that all residents take advantage of this opportunity to honor the men and women who serve Mansfield as police officers, in their own way.

Tags