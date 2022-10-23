raking leaves

Leaf collection begins soon in Mansfield.

MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the start of the 2022 leaf collection program. The City will utilize the Service Complex at 480 Park Avenue East as the leaf collection site this year.

The Service Complex is currently accepting leaf drop-offs seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Citizens are required to stop into the office before dropping leaves off on site. Sterkel Park will not be utilized this year in order to accommodate EPA clean compost standards and work force restrictions.

