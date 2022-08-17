MANSFIELD — A man sought on a parole violation after an original charge of manslaughter is among four people with Mansfield ties who are listed as Most Wanted this week by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
This was the list compiled this week by local authorities.
Stanley Stewart
Stanley Stewart, 44, is 5-foot-10, 209 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is sought for a parole violation, on an original charge of manslaughter. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
James Davis, 45, is 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. he is wanted for probation violation on an original charge of felony domestic violence. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Toledo areas.
James Davis
Brian Branham
Brian Branham, 47, is 6-foot, 300 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.
Matthew Reed
Matthew Reed, 47, is 6-foot, 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Reed is sought for improper handling firearm in a motor vehicle. According to authorities, Reed has ties to the Mansfield area.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 419-774-3565 or 1-866-4-WANTED.