Amanda Harris takes notes of zoning complaints while she talks to Madison Township residents on June 20. Harris was officially hired as the new zoning inspector on Saturday.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Amanda Harris had a pen and paper ready at Madison Township’s board of trustees meeting Tuesday to write down areas to inspect for zoning code compliance.

Harris was appointed the new part-time zoning inspector retroactive to the beginning of the bi-weekly pay period, June 17.

