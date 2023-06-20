Harris’ responsibilities will include writing permits and collecting fees for new construction, conducting zoning inspections and keeping records, and speaking in court on zoning violations when necessary.
Harris also works as a real estate broker for the property management company Alpha & Omega Real Estate Group and is a licensed private investigator. Houser, a former zoning inspector himself, will supervise Harris’ work.
The township’s most recent zoning inspector Wayne Liggett also said he could answer any of Harris’ questions as she is starting.
The township zoning office can be reached at 419-589-5544. Harris said she welcomes any public feedback on which areas she should investigate for zoning code compliance.
“I really want to see the township function in the proper order,” she said. “I don’t want people to hate to look at where they live because of any violations.”
Trustees also discussed the 2023 summer road paving plan, voting to enter a contract with Kokosing Construction for $324,658 to pave 10 roads.
Township trustees will also split the costs of paving Eastlawn Avenue with the city of Mansfield. Madison Township’s share will cost $4,217.
Also in Tuesday’s meeting:
-- Trustees passed a resolution to reallocate $70,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds into road repair, maintenance, transportation and safety services from the contracted services budget.
-- Trustees authorized scientist Troy Kramer to sign documents on behalf of the township pertaining to the brownfield remediation of 861 Expressview Drive next to the main township fire station.
-- Fire Chief Ken Justus suggested the township consider changing the tuition repayment schedule for employees who go to paramedic school. Due to rising tuition costs, he suggested changing the commitment employees make to the fire department from two years to three years after completing paramedic school.
-- Justus said the Madison Township Fire Department will perform food tent and stage area inspections for items of the Inkcarceration Festival that fall in the township, mostly on Reformatory Road South. The festival is from July 14–16.
-- Justus said the water pump on the fire station’s ladder 71 needs to be replaced before the end of July to ensure the township can get equipment in for pump testing by July 24.