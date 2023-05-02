madison0501

Madison Twp. trustees Jim Houser and Cathy Swank read the proposed emergency service agreement with Rainbow International and Schrock Restoration. Trustees agreed to sign the agreement May 2 pending attorney approval.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Trustee Jim Houser said he has been talking with insurance adjusters nearly every day since a microburst damaged the township building on April 1.

Trustees have been hosting regular meetings in the fire station and working partially out of their homes for a month. Houser said the township hall is salvageable and an insurance adjuster is putting an estimate together on how much repairs will cost.

