madisontwp1107

Madison Twp. trustees discussed uses of American Rescue Plan Act funds with residents who attended the meeting Monday. Trustees Cathy Swank and Jim Houser voted in October to accept statutory raises paid for by ARPA funds.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Questions from Madison Township residents punctuated the trustees’ meeting Monday night.

Multiple residents and former trustees asked Cathy Swank and Jim Houser why they voted to accept raises using American Rescue Plan Act funds. 

Tags