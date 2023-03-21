craft roads

Madison Twp. trustee chair Tom Craft reviews a list of roads that need repair work in a special meeting March 6. Trustees finalized a list of 16 roads for summer road paving on March 20.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Madison Township trustees narrowed a list of roads in need of resurfacing Monday. Trustees voted to advertise a bid package for 16 roads.

Chair Tom Craft said he hopes to advertise and open the bid package in April. The following roads are included in the bid package:

