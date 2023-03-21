MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Madison Township trustees narrowed a list of roads in need of resurfacing Monday. Trustees voted to advertise a bid package for 16 roads.
Chair Tom Craft said he hopes to advertise and open the bid package in April. The following roads are included in the bid package:
-- Little John from Beal Road to dead end
-- Molly Court from Piper to dead end
-- Troy Drive from Piper to dead end
-- Piper from Stewart Road to 545
-- Lehigh Avenue from Duke Avenue to Illinois extension
-- Illinois Avenue from Lehigh to Lincoln Terrace
-- Lincoln Terrace from Pennsylvania Avenue to Illinois ext
-- Kentucky Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to Ashland Road
-- Forest Drive from Kentucky to Illinois Avenue
-- Duke Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to Illinois ext
-- Home Road from Marion Avenue to Deer Park
-- Charvid Avenue from Grace Street to Stage Road
-- Stage Road from Illinois to Charvid
-- Terrace Drive from Grace to Valley Court
-- Branchwood Court from Terrace to Charvid
-- Brentwood Road from Beal to dead end
Trustee Cathy Swank said the total length of the roads is close to five miles, mostly located in the east side of the township. A section of Home Road will be paved in partnership with Springfield Township.
Craft estimated total costs for resurfacing would be about $280,000. Each of the three trustees drove a section of roads in the township for a preliminary list of roads needing repair before the March 6 meeting, which had to be narrowed down for budget purposes.
About $237,000 from the township’s road levy is available for this year’s resurfacing projects. Craft said the township might be able to use leftover 2022 funds from the Ohio Department of Transportation and American Rescue Plan Act.
Also in Monday’s meeting, Fire Chief Ken Justus updated trustees on new safety initiatives the fire department is advancing.
The fire department has submitted paperwork for the ROPER lock box program and is waiting to hear the next step in how to set up the system. The program aims to help firefighters respond quickly to emergencies in the homes of elderly residents or people with disabilities.
“How it works is a homeowner puts a spare key in an outdoor box on their house, and only the fire department can unlock that box,” Justus said. “We are there to install it for them and lock it up as well.”
Homeowners interested in the program will pay for the lock box, which costs about $35.
Justus also said the township fire department plans to purchase reflective signs for marking longer driveways to help respond quicker in emergencies. Justus said he will ask property owners for permission to measure and mark their driveways.