Madison Township trustees review the fire report Oct. 17. The township fire department will raise its base hourly pay for new hires from $10 to $11 starting in January.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Madison Township trustees approved the hiring of six part-time firefighters Monday night. 

They also approved Fire Chief Ken Justus’ request to raise base pay for new hires to $11 an hour beginning in January 2023. Currently, Justus said, new hires are paid $10 an hour before they complete basic training and $11 an hour after completing training.

