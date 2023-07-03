Madison Township trustees Tom Craft, Jim Houser and Cathy Swank review a joint agreement with Springfield Township on paving Home Road. Madison Township will invoice Springfield for their portion of the costs.
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Trustees approved an agreement with Springfield Township to split the costs of paving Home Road on Monday.
Trustee chair Tom Craft said the county engineer’s office determined Springfield owned 70% of Home Road and Madison owned 30%, so Madison Township will invoice Springfield for 70% of the paving costs.
The road will be resurfaced from the Deer Park entrance to the Marion Avenue intersection. Home Road is included in the Kokosing Construction contract for Madison road paving; Madison will initially pay the full cost, estimated at $65,000, and invoice Springfield Township for 70%.
Craft said Springfield Township trustees will also have to agree to the legislation, likely at a July 10 meeting.
Trustees also reappointed Sidney Fouty to the township zoning commission. Fouty had to resign from the commission while she wrote permits as a temporary zoning officer, starting in August.
“She continued to help through the month of June and Amanda (Harris) took over all the duties of the zoning office effective July 1,” trustee Jim Houser said. “We have four members on the zoning commission right now, she was the fifth member and she was never replaced.”
Craft and Harris, the township's new zoning inspector, thanked former zoning inspector Wayne Liggett for his help as Harris took over zoning responsibilities.
In other news, Fire Chief Ken Justus told trustees Tanker 71 is nearly ready for service. The truck still needs some equipment additions but Justus said it can go on emergency calls if needed.
“It’s probably going to be a busy truck because it’s one of the bigger trucks in the county,” he said. “It can hold 3,000 gallons of water and pump 1,250 gallons a minute.”
Trustees also approved financial assistance for Jon VanHesteren to go to paramedic school, pending reallocation review in fire department funds. Justus said he would have to request shifting unused funds into the education fund at a later meeting.
“The cost of school is around $7,000, and he is going to sign a three-year service repayment contract,” he said. “If he leaves early for some reason, he would pay us back at a prorated amount.”
Also in Monday’s meeting:
-- Craft said he and fiscal officer Leanna Rhodes are meeting with the state auditor to review the township’s state of fiscal caution. The auditor’s office will help with a performance audit and review standard operating procedures for internal audits.
-- Rhodes said she is starting to prepare the annual tax budget for 2024. There will be a public meeting regarding preparations at 5:30 p.m. on July 10.
-- Trustees agreed to rehire Ashley Meade as a part-time firefighter. Justus said Meade left the department on good terms last year.
-- Trustee Cathy Swank said she is working with road department staff to determine what specifications they need in a new dump truck.