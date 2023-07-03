madison0703.jpg

Madison Township trustees Tom Craft, Jim Houser and Cathy Swank review a joint agreement with Springfield Township on paving Home Road. Madison Township will invoice Springfield for their portion of the costs.

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Trustees approved an agreement with Springfield Township to split the costs of paving Home Road on Monday.

Trustee chair Tom Craft said the county engineer’s office determined Springfield owned 70% of Home Road and Madison owned 30%, so Madison Township will invoice Springfield for 70% of the paving costs.

