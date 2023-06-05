madisontempoffice

The former Kris Radio Quality Kars and Mansfield Truck Service building is the temporary operating space for Madison Township. Trustees held their second regular meeting in the space on June 5.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison Township trustees finally have a full roof over their heads.

Trustees moved office equipment, files and township phones to a rented space at the former Kris Radio Quality Kars and Mansfield Truck Service in May, and hosted their second meeting in the temporary space on Monday night.

