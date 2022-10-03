MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Madison Township Trustees accepted the resignation of one township firefighter and approved the future hire of up to five part-time firefighters Monday night.
Trustees also approved the termination of another fire department employee.
Fire Chief Ken Justus said he has interviewed three part-time candidates he believes could serve the station well and has scheduled interviews with an additional two candidates. The trustees approved the hiring of all five interviewees if he feels each will be a good fit.
Justus also told trustees the station picked up its newly purchased ambulance from New Jersey last week.
“We drove it home from New Jersey and it ran great,” Justus said.
Before the ambulance is used for calls, Justus said he will take it to Ontario Truck Center to ensure it’s safe and have the truck lettered for Madison Township.
To close out his report, Justus said he wants to sell the station's oldest fire truck. At the trustees’ next meeting Oct. 17, he’ll request to put engine 71 for sale on GovDeals.com.
Trustees also hired Traci Trumpower as assistant fiscal officer. Trustee Tom Craft said this hire was made at the suggestion of fiscal officer Leanna Rhodes. Trumpower will work part-time at a rate of $12 an hour beginning Oct. 10.
Sidney Fouty, temporary zoning and fiscal officer, will still be writing permits until trustees find a full-time zoning officer. The two people trustees interviewed last month for the zoning position declined the job offer.
Trustee Jim Houser delivered a road repair update — stating the township has been working to repair catch-basin breaks. He also said the township is responding to resident complaints of patchwork needed on specific roads, including Piper Road, Duke and Lehigh avenues.
Houser said the township will enter a contract with Certified Environmental Incorporated for soil contamination testing and treatment. A grant from theOhio Brownfield Remediation Program will cover $13,000 of testing costs so the township will only have to pay $975 for the testing.
Trustees approved the sale of a durapatcher, used to clean and patch potholes, to the Richland County Highway Department for $10,000. Trustees also plan to sell a dump truck, boom mower and air compressor on GovDeals.com within the next two weeks.