justus0206.jpg

Madison Twp. Fire Chief Ken Justus was honored with a presentation of an Ohio Fire Chief credential Feb. 6. Only 66 active fire chiefs in the state of Ohio have this credential.

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison Township's fire chief was honored Monday evening with a credential that few departments in the state of Ohio have earned. 

Madison trustees honored Fire Chief Ken Justus for his achievement of an Ohio Fire Chief credential with a presentation from Ashland Fire Division Chief Rick Anderson.

justusaward.jpg

Ashland Fire Division Chief Rick Anderson presents Madison Twp. Fire Chief Ken Justus with a welcome letter and lapel pin from the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association.

