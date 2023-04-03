madisonroof

About a third of the roof on the township hall building was blown off early Saturday morning in Madison Township. Trustees will hold their meetings in the fire station until further notice and offer small brush drop-off for residents in the township garage on Grace Street.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison Township trustees met for their regularly-scheduled meeting Monday under unique circumstances.

After Saturday morning winds tore about a third of the roof of the township hall building, trustees temporarily moved meetings to the fire station until further notice.

