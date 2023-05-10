MADISON TOWNSHIP — The Madison Township Fire Department has received a $2,453 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world's largest commercial property insurers.
FM Global representatives presented the award to Chief Ken Justus at the Madison Township Fire Department, located 843 Expressview Drive.
The award will be used to assist with fire prevention activities in the community, to help educate citizens and reduce the number of fires.
Justus said the department will be using the money to order fire investigation equipment including an arson scene toolkit, evidence collection and a waterproof digital camera.
"If we can figure out who or what is causing fires, we can prevent the fires themselves," Justus said.
The additional evidence collection tools will add to the fire prevention activities the department already completes such as hydrant inspection, code enforcement, smoke detector installation and education programs for schools and businesses owners.
FM Global has contributed millions of dollars in fire prevention grants over the past 40 years to fire service organizations around the globe. Locally, the company has awarded grants to a number of Ohio-based organizations.
"At FM Global, we strongly believe the majority of property damage is preventable, not inevitable," said assistant vice president Michael Spaziani, who manages the fire prevention grant program.
"Far too often, inadequate budgets prevent those organizations working to prevent fire from being as proactive as they would like to be," he said. "With additional financial support, grant recipients are actively helping to improve property risk in the communities they serve."
FM Global awards grants to fire departments and community organizations worldwide that demonstrate a need for funding where dollars can have the most demonstrable impact on preventing fire or mitigating the damage it can quickly cause.