madison1205

Madison Twp. trustees listen to Beth Donaldson discuss programs at the Madison branch of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library. Donaldson asked residents for help lending the library certain years of Madison High School and Mansfield Senior High School yearbooks.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP — The Madison Twp. Fire Department started its “Fill the Ambulance” campaign Dec. 4 to collect toys and clothing for children in need.

Fire Chief Ken Justus said turnout at the Mansfield Baptist Temple at 752 N. Stewart Rd. for the drive was lower than he wanted, but he hopes for more involvement for the food drive Dec. 10. The food drive will be in the parking lot of the Mansfield Baptist Temple from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Tags