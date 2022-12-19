MADISON TOWNSHIP — The Madison Township Fire Department has large upgrades on the horizon.
Fire Chief Ken Justus announced Monday night the department earned an $18,975 grant from the Leary Firefighters Foundation for rapid intervention equipment.
MADISON TOWNSHIP — The Madison Township Fire Department has large upgrades on the horizon.
Fire Chief Ken Justus announced Monday night the department earned an $18,975 grant from the Leary Firefighters Foundation for rapid intervention equipment.
According to the Leary Firefighters Foundation’s website, the foundation funds equipment, vehicles, training and technology for firefighters nationwide.
Justus said he is discussing how to use the money with foundation representatives. Rapid intervention equipment can include gear such as axes, personal safety lines, air packs, hose lines and more.
Funded by a donation from the Ashland Eagles Club, Justus said Madison's fire department bought two cold-water rescue suits to use as needed.
Trustees approved Justus’ request to put $2,000 worth of donations toward the department’s Enforcement and Education Fund in their meeting Monday.
These donations were from BlueScope Recycling, which Justus said were given as a thank-you to the fire department for assisting with an equipment fire Oct. 28 at the recycling plant in Shelby.
Fire department staffing was also discussed in Monday’s meeting. Justus said three full-time firefighters are resigning, and trustees approved his request to hire two of those employees back as part-time team members.
After an executive session, trustees announced they will look into lateral transfers from other fire departments to fill current full-time openings.
The township is also still looking for a part-time zoning inspector. Interested applicants can call 419-589-9999 and leave a message with their name and phone number.
The Madison Township trustees’ first meeting of 2023 will be Jan. 3. They are expected to continue to discuss fire department ambulance sales.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.