Fire Chief Ken Justus reads his administrative report to Madison Township trustees. Trustees approved Justus' request to look into lateral transfers from other fire departments.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP — The Madison Township Fire Department has large upgrades on the horizon. 

Fire Chief Ken Justus announced Monday night the department earned an $18,975 grant from the Leary Firefighters Foundation for rapid intervention equipment.

