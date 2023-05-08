MADISON TOWNSHIP — Hull Road, Pulver List Road and Illinois Avenue will soon gain safety guardrails for motorists.
Madison Township trustees approved a $26,059 loan from the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) Program to implement guardrails at three locations.
Trustee chair Tom Craft said the township has already appropriated money for the project and the township will pay back the OPWC loan at a 0% interest rate once the project is completed.
Trustees also continued their conversations about summer road paving at a special meeting Monday. Jim Houser said he talked with City of Mansfield engineer Bob Bianchi about roads that the township shares with the city.
Trustees approved a contract with the city to pay $6,050 for North Street at their meeting May 1.
Houser said county engineer Adam Gove estimated paving costs for Eastlawn Avenue at $24,000 and Illinois extension for $36,000. The township owns half of Eastlawn Avenue and half of the Illinois extension.
Madison Township also owns 70% of Lincoln Terrace.
“Adam Gove estimated $36,000 for Lincoln Terrace and the city would pay us $10,080,” Houser said. “So if we paved Lincoln Terrance and the Illinois extension, we’d get $22,000 back from the city.”
Craft suggested that trustees wait until bids of the other roads they want to pave come in before agreeing to split costs with the City of Mansfield on those two streets.
“I was on Molly Court Saturday and there are some chuckholes out there that will eat your car and we already took Molly Court off the list,” he said.
Trustee Cathy Swank noted that Eastlawn Avenue only has four houses on the township’s portion of the street and is not heavily traveled.
Trustees plan to call a special meeting on May 15 before their regularly-scheduled meeting to discuss road bids if Gove has put a list together by the weekend.