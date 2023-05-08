madison0508

Madison Township trustees review their list of roads to pave at a special meeting May 8. The township is discussing whether to pave roads shared with the City of Mansfield and split the costs.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Hull Road, Pulver List Road and Illinois Avenue will soon gain safety guardrails for motorists.

Madison Township trustees approved a $26,059 loan from the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) Program to implement guardrails at three locations. 

