twnshp01

About a dozen residents of the Eastview allotment attended Madison Township's special meeting about a possible lighting district. Joe Jakubick of Ohio Edison Company answered questions Sept. 19 about the installation process.

 Grace McCormick, Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Madison Township Trustees, during a special meeting Monday night, informed residents of the Eastview allotment about the process to install streetlights in their neighborhood.

Joe Jakubick, external affairs consultant for Ohio Edison Company, said installation fees would be waved for putting LED lights on existing light poles. Any equipment beyond existing poles and the LED lights will be charged to the customer who requests them.

Tags