MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison Fire Chief Ken Justus heard good news Monday night when trustees approved his request for firefighter pandemic premium pay and rewarded him with a 3% raise for 2023.
Justus first requested premium pay from American Rescue Plan Act funds in November, saying he hoped employees could receive extra money for the holidays. Justus said he had to edit his original request to include how much money the township would have to pay in taxes and retirement account payments.
“The premium pay is essentially a paycheck,” Justus said. “Unfortunately, former employees who left aren’t eligible for this because we can’t cut a paycheck to somebody who doesn’t work here anymore.”
The township will pay lump sums to 13 full-time employees and eight part-time employees in the amount of $1 for each hour worked between March 2020 and March 2022.
Justus said he is grateful trustees approved the request.
“One of the eligible uses of the ARPA money was to pay for first responders, so you had to work during the pandemic,” he said. “The fire department couldn't do their jobs online.
“Whenever we responded to calls where people were sick, we were exposing ourselves and the rest of the station to COVID.”
After some firefighters have accepted higher-paying jobs in surrounding areas, Justus said the premium pay is “a good faith move to tell our guys that we appreciate their work.”
In addition to Justus’ raise, which will take effect March 11, trustees voted to give fire department administrative assistant Deborah Scheurer a 2.4% raise effective April 8.
Trustee Cathy Swank said the township thought Justus deserved a raise for his nearly three years of service at the fire department.
Justus said the Madison Twp. Fire Dept. union told him they weren’t interested in funding Kramer and Associates Fire and EMS consultants for a departmental analysis. He discussed hiring the consultants at the Feb. 6 meeting.
“At this point, I want to put this on hold until we finalize our permanent appropriations for the year,” Justus said.
Appropriations have to be finalized and submitted to the county auditor by April 1.
In other news, Trustee Tom Craft said the township will schedule a work session to discuss summer road resurfacing at its next meeting March 6.
Trustees will discuss a list of roads in need of paving, asphalt layering and chip-and-seal work before advertising bids. The session will start at 5 p.m. before the trustees’ regular meeting.