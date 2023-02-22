madison0221.jpg

Trustee Cathy Swank signs the resolution to pay 22 employees of the Madison Twp. Fire Department premium pay for hours worked between March 2020 and March 2022.

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison Fire Chief Ken Justus heard good news Monday night when trustees approved his request for firefighter pandemic premium pay and rewarded him with a 3% raise for 2023.

Justus first requested premium pay from American Rescue Plan Act funds in November, saying he hoped employees could receive extra money for the holidays. Justus said he had to edit his original request to include how much money the township would have to pay in taxes and retirement account payments.



This document breaks down the premium pay that will be awarded to each eligible employee of the Madison Twp. fire department. The bold cells reflect the total cost to the township's ARPA funds.

