Leanna Rhodes (left) and Cathy Swank (right) review permanent appropriations for Madison Township in 2023 at a trustees' meeting March 6.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Madison Township trustees approved the 2023 final budget at nearly $4 million on Monday evening.

Compared to the 2023 temporary budget, fiscal officer Leanna Rhodes said she made few changes.

A list of completed road paving projects in 2022 in Madison Township.

