MADISON TOWNSHIP — Wayne Liggett retired from his position as Madison Township zoning officer, a move that was approved at Monday night's Township Trustees meeting.
Liggett had worked as the township zoning officer for the past three years.
The Madison Township board of trustees voted unanimously Monday to accept Liggett's letter of retirement, which was submitted on Aug. 15. In that letter, he expressed frustration with a lack of funding and resources for the zoning department.
“I get along with the trustees and everything, there just ain’t no pay in it,” he said. “It’s not right to pay a zoning officer under $14 an hour and they use their vehicle and pay for the fuel out of their pocket.”
Liggett said he’s requested a raise from trustees in the past, but was denied due to budgetary reasons.
Trustees confirmed that Liggett, a part-time employee, was being paid $13.49 an hour, used his personal vehicle and was not reimbursed for gas.
The township’s zoning officer is responsible for reviewing all zoning permit applications in the township and enforcing existing zoning code. Liggett said he worked 15 to 20 hours a week for the township, depending on the season, and barely had time to address all the calls that came in.
“They really need a full-time zoning officer in Madison Township,” he said. “My answering machine averaged 25 calls in the four days (each week) I didn’t work.”
“One officer, even full-time, probably can’t get caught up for years.”
Township trustee Catherine Swank confirmed the township did have more than one part-time officer at one time.
"It was back in around 2005 when there was more funding," she said.
Liggett also said that for two big zoning code enforcements — removing a burned school bus and a burned house on two separate properties — he had to secure funding through the Richland County Land Bank.
“It is sad that as a zoning officer, my hands were tied on how much I could do, from a lack of funding to get things cleaned up,” he wrote in his resignation letter.
Nevertheless, Liggett said he’s enjoyed the job and that most residents were cooperative.
The board of trustees did not comment on Liggett’s retirement or the complaints listed in his retirement letter.
When asked, trustees said they have no plans to put a new levy on the ballot and that the roads need to be addressed before additional funds can be put towards zoning.
The board will be accepting applications for a new zoning officer through Sept. 6. If residents need to contact the zoning department in the near future, they should call 419-589-5544 and leave a voicemail.
Trustee Jim Houser, who served as the township zoning officer for more than two years before running for trustee, will handle incoming zoning applications until an officer is hired.
The board also voted to authorize spending more than $19,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for ongoing road projects.
The Madison Road project ended up costing $17,838.60 more than estimated. The trustees will use ARPA funds to cover a $1,800 change order for road striping on Bowman Street.
The board also approved the recertification of 10 lighting districts and a $1,000 retainer for an ambulance for sale in New Jersey. The retainer is refundable if the township doesn’t buy the ambulance.
The purchase of the ambulance will be contingent on the sale of a 2020 ambulance currently owned by the township. Fire Chief Ken Justus said the Springfield Township fire department is interested in purchasing it.
Justus said the township will likely be able to upgrade the used ambulance in New Jersey for between $110,000 and $130,000. Due to the steady increase in ambulance prices, he believes the township can get $175,000 for its 2020 ambulance.
According to Justus, the township purchased the truck new in 2020 for $204,000.