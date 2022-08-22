Wayne Liggett

Madison Township zoning officer Wayne Liggett's retirement took effect Monday evening.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Wayne Liggett retired from his position as Madison Township zoning officer, a move that was approved at Monday night's Township Trustees meeting.

Liggett had worked as the township zoning officer for the past three years.

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com