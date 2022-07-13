MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Road repairs are coming soon in Madison Township.
Phases I and II, along with heavy road repair projects at Old Bowman Street Road and Madison Road, have a tentative start date of mid-August and should be complete this year, trustee Tom Craft said.
Leanna Rhodes, the township fiscal officer, provided a list of road projects slated for this summer.
Pavement improvements on Old Bowman Street Road include 0.142 miles of heavy road repair. The total cost is $206,449.05.
Heavy road repair will also take place on 0.36 miles of Madison Road from Ohio 42 to the Mansfield City limits. The construction cost is $157,838.60.
Both contracts were awarded to Kokosing.
Phase I includes resurfacing a total of 4.47 miles of roads. Phase I resurfacing projects, along with a project on Old Bowman Street Road, will be partially funded with grants from the Ohio Public Works Commission.
The Madison Road project is funded with money from the Ohio Department of Transportation's Township Stimulus Grant.
PHASE I
The township awarded a $244,382.95 contract to Kokosing for the following repaving work:
Detroit Ave. from Grace St. north to Lantz St., Length 870 ft. Average width 19 ft.
Detroit Ave. from Grace St south to City View Dr., Length 1260 ft. Average width 19 ft.
Lantz St. from Stewart Rd. west to Detroit Ave., Length 308 ft. Average width 19 ft.
Eaton St. from Stewart Rd. west to Detroit Ave., Length 380 ft. Average width 19 ft.
Jane St. from Stewart Rd. west to Detroit Ave., Length 370 ft. Average width 19 ft.
Gloria. from Gordon Rd. east to Stewart Rd. Length 615 ft. Average width 19 ft.
Valleyview Rd.from Grace St. north to Gloria Length 1170 ft. Average width 19 ft.
Kentucky Ave. from Grace St. south to the dead end. Length 940 ft. Average width 19 ft.
Ridge Rd. from Michael Dr. south to Walker Ave. Length 885 ft. Average width 19 ft.
Walker Ave. from Ridge Rd. east to the dead end, Length 967 ft. Average width 19 ft.
Bonnie Dr. from Ridge Rd. east to the dead end, Length 890 ft. Average width 19 ft.
Michael Dr. from Bonnie Dr. east to Ridge Rd, Length 1135 ft. Average width 19 ft.
Michael Dr. from Walker Ave. east to Ridge Rd., Length 1135 ft. Average width 19 ft.
Bechtel Ave. from Stewart Rd. east to Walker Ave. Length 515 ft. Average width 19 ft.
Conley Ave. from Stewart Rd. east to Walker Ave. Length 520 ft. Average width 19 ft.
Fairfax Ave. from St. Rt. 39 south to Longview Ave. Length 2800 ft. Average width 20 ft.
Lenox Ave. from St. Rt. 39 south to Longview Ave. Length 2860 ft. Average width 20 ft.
Lenox Ave. from St. Rt. 39 north to Hanna Rd. Length 1020 ft. Average width 19 ft.
Lenox Ave. from Hanna Rd north to Hahn Rd. Length 1300 ft. Average width 19 ft.
Lenox Ave. from Hahn Rd north to Poth Rd. Length 1650 ft. Average width 19 ft
Caldwell Ave. From Trimble Rd. east to Lenox Ave. Length 300 ft. Average width 20 ft.
Caldwell Ave. From Belmont Ave west to Fairfax Ave. Length 315 ft. Average width 20 ft.
Caldwell Ave. From Fairfax Ave. west to Lenox Ave. Length 320 ft. Average width 19 ft.
Phase II includes leftover projects from the 2021 that were not able to be completed. The 2.5-mile repaving project was awarded to Kokosing for $164,782. These projects are funded by the township's road levies, according to Craft.
PHASE II
Martha Ave. from St. Rt. 430 south to Erhart Dr. Length 900 ft. Average width 18 ft.
Bahl Ave. from St Rt 430 south to Hickory Lane. Length 1675 ft. Average width 24 ft.
Erhart Dr. from Martha Ave. east to Bahl Ave. Length 320 ft. Average width 12 ft.
Mayer Dr. from Mansfield Lucas south to the dead end. Length 1000 ft. Average width 18 ft.
Lee Lane. from St. Rt. 430 north to Grace St. Length 1613 ft. Average width 20 ft.
Vernon Rd. from St. Rt. 430 north to Grace St. Length 1633 ft. average width 20 ft.
Bonnie Dr. from St. Rt. 39 east to Ridge Rd. Length 1290 ft. Average width 20 ft.
Evergreen Ave. from McElroy Rd. east to Burgraff. Length 1330 ft. Average width 20 ft.
Evergreen Ave. west from McElroy Rd. to Madison Trailer Park. Length 675 ft. average width 20 ft.
Burgraff Rd. all length 225 ft. Average width 24 ft.
Yale Ave. from Stewart Rd east to the Trailer Park. Length 2890 ft. Average width 20 ft.
Trustees haven't yet voted on whether or not to use American Rescue Plan Act funds for additional in-house blade patching. Craft said this is partially because the board is awaiting clarification from its lawyer on whether the project must go out for competitive bid under ARPA guidelines.